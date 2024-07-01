Historic Fort Worth Stockyards

July 27, 2024

This month marks the 18th Annual National Day of the American Cowboy (NDAC) celebration in the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District. Presented by Cavender’s, NDAC in the Stockyards is listed as one of the top five best places to commemorate the day by American Cowboy magazine. This year, the legendary, community-wide celebration of the cowboy and our Western heritage will take place July 27, 2024.

The family-friendly bash will be 10 a.m.-8 p.m. along E. Exchange Ave., on the lawn of the Livestock Exchange Building, at Cowtown Coliseum, and in Stockyards Station. Among the festivities will be cowboy poetry reading, face painting, and live music, along with contests like Riscky’s BBQ rib eating, cow milking, armadillo racing, and fiddling. All of this is in addition to the twice-daily cattle drive (11:30 a.m. & 4 p.m.), and a special cowboy celebration parade immediately following the 11:30 a.m. drive. After taking a shot at all the contests, stick around and enjoy the many shops, restaurants, and activities throughout the Fort Worth Stockyards.

An opportunity to celebrate history and heritage of the American Cowboy, NDAC gives families and visitors the opportunity to experience and appreciate the role cowboys and cowgirls of all ethnicities have played throughout history and today.

WHEN: Saturday, July 27, 2024, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Parade 11:30 a.m.

WHERE: Along E. Exchange Ave. in the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District

WHY: NDAC in the Stockyards is not only great entertainment, but an educational opportunity for people of all ages, too. Western authenticity for the entire weekend strengthens Fort Worth’s claim to some of the best Western heritage festivals in the country.

COST: Free

Ticketed Activities:

Stockyards Championship Rodeo, 1:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. at Cowtown Coliseum

Stoney LaRue, 10 p.m. at Billy Bob’s Texas

Grapevine Vintage Railroad’s Trinity River Excursion

River Excursion Horseback riding; Mini train rides; Pony rides

Cowtown Cattlepen Maze; Historic walking tours; Petting corral

Mechanical bull ; Stagecoach rides

John Wayne: An American Experience

Stockyards Museum

Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame

Daytime Events (10 a.m.-4 p.m.)

Riscky’s Rib Eating Contest: Begins 11 a.m., finals 12 p.m. $10 at door, 30 par- ticipants max, first come, first served.

Fort Worth Herd Cattle Drive, 11:30 a.m. & 4 p.m.

Cowboy celebration parade, immedi- ately following 11:30 a.m. cattle drive

Fort Worth Herd Experience, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Live music on stage; Fiddle showcase

Chuck wagon cowboy poetry reading

Tournament-style, no-hands arma- dillo racing

Comedy gunfight shows

Three face painting stations

Cow milking contest (Whoever milks a cow the fastest wins a prize!)

Thanks in part to the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District, Public Improvement District 11, Stockyards Heritage Development Co., Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame, Cowtown Coliseum, Fort Worth Stockyards Business Association, and the Fort Worth Herd for their continuous efforts to preserve our Western heritage and bringing this event to life.

For more information, please visit www.fortworthstockyards.com or call 817-625-9715.

All images courtesy of Stockyards Heritage Development Co.