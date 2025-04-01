After 44 years, the iconic venue is the same, but different.

The story of Billy Bob’s Texas has been told over and over, but that’s because it’s a story worth telling. It goes like this: The building now known as Billy Bob’s Texas was built in 1910, and was once an open-air barn used to house prize cattle for the Fort Worth Stock Show. As a Texas Centennial project in 1936, the building was enclosed by the City of Fort Worth and the tower over the main entrance was erected. The exciting new structure also featured livestock stalls and an auction ring, now called the Panhandle Bull Riding Arena.

When Billy Bob’s Texas opened on April 1, 1981, it quickly gained national attention with its 100,000 square foot entertainment center, 30+ bar stations, on-site Pro Bull Riding, iconic concert billings, and, of course, Texas-sized dance floor. It became known as “The World’s Largest Honky Tonk,” where more than 6,000 fun-loving folks of all ages could enjoy entertainment every day and night.

For more than 44 years, Billy Bob’s has done everything to be worthy of its legendary reputation. After decades of hosting the biggest stars in music—from Alabama to ZZ Top and everyone in between—and being home to an ever-growing, diverse collection of memorabilia from the many artists who have graced the stage, Billy Bob’s has a lot to brag about.

“All we need to do is get ‘em in the door,” says Marty Travis, General Manager. “Then, we let the magic of the machine take it from there.”

Many improvements have been made over the years to maximize guest experience, but never at the expense of the venue’s authenticity. Being true to its roots will always be paramount at Billy Bob’s, and the venue has exhibited those elevated standards since ’81.

Whether visiting from another country, state, or city within Texas, Billy Bob’s Texas should be the first stop on any Fort Worth outing, because impressive things are always happening under the honky tonk’s roof. It’s been named “Country Music Club of the Year” 16 times by the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association and is a bucket list item for concertgoers and artists alike. No, seriously! Billy Bob’s was just named “Top Bucket List Venue” by Billboard magazine in February 2025.

As with most things, the passage of time brings change. “With adversity comes opportunity,” Amanda Banda, Marketing Director, says. “I have dedicated 18 years of my life to this honky tonk. After the pandemic, I adopted a passion for finding creative solutions to the variety of challenges this industry faces. I have my mentors Pam Minick and Terran Flusche to thank for that.” Banda continues, “The best part of my career at Billy Bob’s Texas has been seeing the twinkle of excitement in our guests’ eyes. I get to show people the amazing things that make up Billy Bob’s and how we are the same in a lot of ways, but different in a lot of new ways.”

While the story is unfinished, one thing is for sure: Billy Bob’s Texas will always deliver opportunities for visitors to make lifetime memories at the World’s Largest Honky Tonk.

Cheers to 44 legendary years of Billy Bob’s Texas, and to the next 44, too!