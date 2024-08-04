During the Renaissance, monarchs and religious leaders glorified their power and wealth through the art of tapestry, commissioning some of Europe’s greatest artists to commemorate significant events through the lavish medium. Elaborate tapestries, much more costly than paintings, could serve as tools for dynamic storytelling and political propaganda, depicting histories in fine wool, silk, and metalwrapped thread at monumental scale.

Presented by Fort Worth’s renowned Kimbell Art Museum, Art and War in the Renaissance: The Battle of Pavia Tapestries features seven lavish tapestries depicting the battle of Pavia, commemorating Holy Roman Emperor Charles V’s decisive victory over French King Francis I, a pivotal point in the Italian Wars almost five hundred years ago. Each tapestry measures about twenty-eight feet wide and fourteen feet high, drawing viewers into the world of Renaissance history, military technology, and fashion. Narrative depictions of key moments from the battle are packed with near life-size figures and horses in full battle regalia, set within the scenography of the battlefield and countryside outside the besieged northern Italian city of Pavia.

Visitors will be fully immersed within these splendid scenes—just as visitors to the court of Charles V would have been when the tapestries were first unveiled in 1531. After a careful restoration, which has returned them to their original splendor, the entire cycle of tapestries is being presented in the United States for the first time. Alongside the tapestries, impressive examples of precious arms and armor from the period evoke the human experience of war in the Renaissance.

“Imagine the scene when these glorious works of art were first put on view,” said George T. M. Shackelford, Kimbell deputy director. “The lucky members of the emperor’s court were surrounded by a massive, colorful panorama of a critical battle between two rivals—Francis I and Charles V—that had changed modern history. This summer, at the Kimbell, that splendid panorama will be available once again and on view in the United States for the first—and possibly only—time in history.”

The Battle of Pavia tapestries are some of the most remarkable examples of this often overlooked yet highly prized Renaissance artform. They required remarkable feats of collaboration between artists and weavers—a single panel could take more than a year to produce.

Designed by court artist Bernard van Orley, the tapestries were woven in Brussels by Willem and Jan Dermoyen in deeply saturated hues and exquisite detail, luxuriously highlighted with gold and silver thread. Each of the tapestries depicts an episode of the conflict, filled with richly adorned military leaders, horsemen, and mercenary foot soldiers armed with swords, pikes, and firearms, all inhabiting a stunning panoramic landscape, from the walled park of the battleground to undulating hills in the distance.

“The Battle of Pavia tapestries are at once dazzlingly intricate works of fine art, powerful historical documents, and awe-inspiring visual narratives that will envelop visitors in early sixteenth-century art and history,” said Kimbell Art Museum director Eric Lee. “The Kimbell is proud to be the first-ever US venue to host the group of seven masterpieces. We are grateful to the museum in Naples and the Italian government for making the exhibition possible.”

The exhibition is organized by the Museo e Real Bosco di Capodimonte and The Museum Box in collaboration with the Kimbell Art Museum, the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, and The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.

Art and War in the Renaissance: The Battle of Pavia Tapestries is on view at the Kimbell Art Museum through September 15, 2024. For more information on the Kimbell Art Museum, including hours and cost of admission, visit kimbellart.org.