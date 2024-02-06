Cowtown Coliseum: #1 Destination for Western Entertainment in DFW

Cowtown Coliseum and the Fort Worth Stockyards have solidified their position as DFW’s premier destination! Whether you’re in search of a delightful family outing, a memorable date night, or an authentic Texan experience, Cowtown Coliseum is the place to be. Renowned as the venue that hosted the inaugural indoor rodeo in 1918, the Coliseum now hosts four year-round Western shows a week.

The PBR Stockyards Showcase has become a favorite for Fort Worth locals to watch year-round on Thursday nights. Guests will witness some of the toughest athletes take on the rankest bulls every week as they compete to earn points for a chance to qualify for the Ride for Redemption rounds, potentially leading to a shot to compete in the PBR World Finals.

Don’t wait to grab your tickets for the Friday and Saturday night Stockyards Championship Rodeo—this event sells out fast! Whether it’s your first rodeo or not, the Stockyards Championship Rodeo caters to all age groups and features bull riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing, bareback riding, team roping, saddle bronc riding, and breakaway roping. The Rodeo offers the chance for kids to be a part of the show when they sign up for the mutton and calf scramble. Be sure to arrive early to watch Fort Worth Herd’s historic cattle drive along E. Exchange Avenue at 4 p.m. and enjoy live music on the front lawn where guests are welcome to enjoy a fresh beverage and snack from the outdoor kiosk.

The weekend wraps up on Sunday with the Ultimate Bullfighters matinee, an adrenaline-fueled, high-intensity rodeo sport that showcases the agility and daring of skilled athletes. Freestyle bullfighting emphasizes close quarters maneuvering and choreographed evasions. Competitors showcase their athleticism by performing acrobatic leaps, spins, and rapid changes while trying to outwit the bull in the arena.

With the help of new Founding Sponsors American Hat Company and Pendleton Whisky, Cowtown Coliseum has undergone numerous building improvements while maintaining the integrity and history of the iconic building. A few of these improvements include 15 new LED screens, concert-quality sound system, concert lighting, newly designed suites, 60 upgraded gold buckle seats, a new all-inclusive Platinum Deck, four additional bars, and 200 additional seats.

The Coliseum has become one of the most highly sought-after venues for private events in DFW. Did you know that your next corporate meeting, family reunion, or conference can include a private rodeo? Our highly skilled team will collaborate closely with you to ensure your event is seamless and stress-free. The open arena offers endless configuration possibilities, and our team will assist you every step of the way, from menu planning and décor to live entertainment. Make your next event truly memorable at Cowtown Coliseum.

See what everyone is talking about and head to the Fort Worth Stockyards. We can’t wait to see y’all!

Weekly Events

Thursday Bull Riding

PBR Stockyards Showcase

Doors 6 p.m. Event 7:30 p.m.

Friday Rodeo

Stockyards Championship Rodeo

Doors 6 p.m. Event 7:30 p.m.

Saturday Rodeo

Stockyards Championship Rodeo

Doors 6 p.m. Event 7:30 p.m.

Sunday Bullfighting

Ultimate Bullfighters

Doors 1 p.m. Event 2:30 p.m.

Additional February Events

Mexico in Our Blood

February 11, 2024

Doors 1 p.m. Event 2 p.m.

Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo

February 17, 2024

Doors 12:30 p.m. Event 1:30 p.m.

Doors 6:30 p.m. Event 7:30 p.m.

Voted DFW 2023 Favorites List

Gold—Best Bachelor Party

Gold—Best Bachelorette Party

Silver—Best Annual Sports Event

Bronze—Best Annual Event/Festival

Featured Image: Gator Glass Productions @gator_glass_productions