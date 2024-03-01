Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District

Saturday, March 16

Have you ever seen an armadillo race? Have you never heard of an armadillo race, but now that you have, you must see one immediately?

Well, now’s your chance!

Supported by Public Improvement District 11, the Fort Worth Stockyards is proud to present the city’s largest and most family-friendly St. Patrick’s Day party: The 23rd Annual Cowtown Goes Green Celebration and Parade! Taking place on Saturday, March 16 along historic E. Exchange Ave., this annual event serves as a community-wide festival of Irish culture with a Western twist.

Don yourself in green for a day of fun 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Free family events include Irish music, two cattle drives and a behind-the-scenes meet-and-greet with the Fort Worth Herd (1:30-2:30 p.m.), lawn games, Old West Gunfight shows, clogging and dance troupes, the big Irish-Western parade at 4 p.m., and, of course, the armadillo races.

There’s more! Some ticketed events include horseback riding, stagecoach rides, a petting corral, mechanical bull rides, pony rides, the Cowtown Cattlepen Maze, historic walking tours, the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame, John Wayne: An American Experience Museum, Stockyards Museum, two Stockyards Championship Rodeos at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Cowtown Coliseum, mini train rides, and big train rides with the Grapevine Vintage Railroad’s Trinity River Excursion.

Since Cowtown Goes Green has programming throughout the entire day, there will never be a dull moment. From cow milking contests to Chuck Wagon Cowboy Poetry readings to calf-roping training and stick horse racing, there’s something interesting happening every hour. When you’re finished playing cornhole, petting a longhorn, and getting your face painted and glittered, there are many shops, restaurants, and activities the Fort Worth Stockyards has on offer for you to enjoy.

Cowtown Goes Green is a fabulous, family-friendly event, and is just one of many happening in the Fort Worth Stockyards in March! Spring Breakaway Stockyards Style spans two weeks, March 1-17, and exciting events are planned throughout.

On March 7, 14, 21, and 28, Cowtown Coliseum hosts PBR Stockyards Showcase, an all-new bull riding phenomenon that pits fearless athletes against rank contenders as they compete for a chance to qualify in the 2024 PBR World Finals. Also at Cowtown Coliseum, the Stockyards Championship Rodeo takes place every Friday and Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. On March 17, the Stockyards Heritage Club is putting on a Luck O’ The Stockyards St. Patrick’s Day Kegger complete with Irish music and $5 draft green beers.

For real-time updates, be sure to follow @stockyardsstation and @mulealley on Instagram and Facebook. There’s a lot going on in the Stockyards this month, and you don’t want to miss it!

Thanks in part to the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District, Stockyards Heritage Development Co., Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame, Cowtown Coliseum, the Fort Worth Stockyards Business Association, and the Fort Worth Herd for bringing this event to life and their continuous efforts to preserve our Western heritage.

For more information, visit www.fortworthstockyards.com or call 817-625-9715.

Additional March Events

Ultimate Bullfighters

Cowtown Coliseum

March 3 & 24 @ 2:30 p.m.

Perfect for the whole family to enjoy, this Sunday matinee is an adrenaline-fueled, high-intensity rodeo sport that showcases skilled, thrill-seeking athletes as they uniquely blend courage, agility, and quick thinking to outwit the bull in the arena.

Grapevine Vintage Railroad

Stockyards Station

March 2, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 23 & 30

Cotton Belt Excursion arrives in Stockyards Station at 2:30 p.m., and departs at 4:30 p.m.; Trinity River Excursion departs Stockyards Station at 3 p.m. and returns at 3:45 p.m.

Stockyards Championship Rodeo

Special Matinee Rodeos

Cowtown Coliseum

March 10, 16, 17, 23 & 30 @ 1:30 p.m.

Saddle up for an afternoon of action-packed bulls, broncs, barrels, and more!

Stockyards Easter Egg Hop

Stockyards Station & Mule Alley

March 30, 12-4 p.m.

Kids will explore Stockyards Station and Mule Alley looking for Easter eggs filled with candy and toys. The day will include photos with the Easter Bunny, live music, kid-friendly activities, and more!

All photos courtesy of Stockyards Heritage Development Co.