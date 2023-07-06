Presented by Cavender’s

Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District

This month marks the 17th Annual National Day of the American Cowboy (NDAC) celebration in the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District. Presented by Cavender’s, NDAC in the Stockyards is listed as one of the top five best places to commemorate the day by American Cowboy magazine. This year, the legendary, community-wide celebration of the cowboy and our Western heritage will take place July 22, 2023.

The family-friendly bash will be 10 a.m.-8 p.m. along E. Exchange Ave., on the lawn of the Fort Worth Livestock Exchange Building, and at Cowtown Coliseum, John Wayne: An American Experience, Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame, and Stockyards Museum. Among the festivities will be chuck wagon cowboy poetry reading, face painting, and live music, along with contests like Riscky’s BBQ rib eating, cow milking, armadillo racing, and fiddling. All of this is in addition to the twice-daily cattle drive (11:30 a.m. & 4 p.m.), and a special cowboy celebration parade immediately following the 11:30 a.m. drive. After taking a shot at all the contests, stick around and enjoy the many shops, restaurants, and activities throughout the Fort Worth Stockyards.

An opportunity to celebrate history and heritage of the American Cowboy, NDAC gives families and visitors the opportunity to experience and appreciate the role cowboys and cowgirls of all ethnicities have played throughout history and today.

WHEN: Saturday, July 22, 2023, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Parade 11:30 a.m. WHERE: Along E. Exchange Ave. in the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District

WHY: NDAC in the Stockyards is not only great entertainment, but an educational opportunity for people of all ages, too. Western authenticity for the entire weekend strengthens Fort Worth’s claim to some of the best Western heritage festivals in the country.

COST: Free

Ticketed Activities:

Stockyards Championship Rodeo, 1:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. at Cowtown Coliseum

Randy Rogers & Wade Bowen: Hold My Beer and Watch This Tour, 10 p.m. at Billy Bob’s Texas

Horseback riding, stagecoach rides, and petting corral

Pony, mechanical bull, and mini train rides

Grapevine Vintage Railroad’s Trinity River Excursion

Cowtown Cattlepen Maze

Historic walking tours

John Wayne: An American Experience, Stockyards Museum, and Tex-as Cowboy Hall of Fame

Daytime Events (10 a.m.-4 p.m.)

Riscky’s Rib Eating Contest – Be-gins 11 a.m., finals 12 p.m. $10 at door, 30 participants max, first-come, first-served

Fort Worth Herd Cattle Drive -11:30 a.m. & 4 p.m.

Cowboy celebration parade – Immediately following 11:30 a.m. cattle drive

Fort Worth Herd Experience – 1-2 p.m.

Live music on stage

Fiddle contest

Chuck wagon cowboy poetry reading

Three face painting stations

Cow milking contest (Whoever milks a cow the fastest wins a prize!)

Tournament-style armadillo racing, without using hands

Comedy gunfight shows

Thanks in part to the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District, Pub-lic Improvement District 11, Stockyards Heritage Development Co., Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame, Cowtown Coliseum, Fort Worth Stockyards Business Association, and the Fort Worth Herd for their continuous efforts to preserve our Western heritage and bringing this event to life.