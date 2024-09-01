The State Fair of Texas 2024

September 27-October 20, 2024

With the Texas Star slowly turning, food in the deep fryers, and showcases of Creative Arts submissions awaiting blue ribbons, Big Tex, the world-renowned 55-foot-tall talking cowboy, greets visitors of the State Fair of Texas with a hearty “Howdy folks.” The Fair has a long history and tradition of making memories and welcoming folks from all walks of life, which spans over 138 years in historic Fair Park. The Fair’s mission is to “celebrate all things Texan” through agriculture, education, and community involvement, with the purpose of bringing people together in a family-friendly environment. This year’s Fair is themed “24 Days of Fun!” and offers a plethora of shows, activities, and exhibits to experience across the fairgrounds, all free with your admission to the Most Texan Place on Earth.

The Fair hosts daily performances across four different stages, giving guests the chance to enjoy unique musical attractions and entertainment. This year’s attractions lineup has a mix of performances for all ages, from returning acts like the All-Star Stunt Dog Show and ¡Fiestas de Marionetas! to new acts such as the Billy Kidd Show and the Pint-Sized Parade. Additionally, it wouldn’t be the State Fair of Texas without the iconic football matchups in Cotton Bowl Stadium. The State Fair Classic will take place on September 28, and the Allstate Red River Rivalry will fall two weeks later on October 12.

“From the Starlight Parade to the Creative Arts Cooking Demonstrations, there’s something for everyone, every day of the Fair. Popular weekly events such as our Sensory-Friendly Mornings on Wednesdays, Thrifty Thursdays, and Thrilling Tuesdays provide flexibility for all who want to come and enjoy the Fair,” says Karissa Condoianis, SVP of Public Relations for the State Fair.

It’s not a day at the State Fair without Fair food. The Fair has established itself as an innovative food destination that offers a wide variety, from the classics like corn dogs and funnel cakes to newer items like pickle pizza and hand-dipped cheesecakes. The State Fair also has an annual food competition, the Big Tex Choice Awards, where each year, vendors win titles for “Best Taste—Savory,” “Best Taste—Sweet,” and “Most Creative.” The winners and the top ten finalists are listed in the Fair’s visitor’s guide so you can easily find each mouthwatering item during your visit.

“The Big Tex Choice Awards is how we continually challenge our vendors to provide our visitors with a unique fairgoer experience,” said Condoianis. “Our visitors look forward to what new inventions they can try, but also indulging in the classics such as Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs.”

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the State Fair serves as the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year. In addition to the annual 24-day exposition, the State Fair of Texas hosts fundraising events such as the Big Tex Clay Shoot Classic, Big Tex Golf Classic, and State Fair Saddle Up. Through aid in economic development, educational support, and building capacity of nonprofits, the State Fair aims to help the surrounding community. Last year, Big Tex Urban Farms, the State Fair’s horticulture-based community initiative, donated 30,489 pounds of fresh produce to the local community and, in 2024, the Big Tex Scholarship Program provided more than $1.3 million in new college scholarships to 225 students across the Lone Star State.

“Part of what makes the Fair so unique are our educational elements. Education is more than just sitting through a lecture on the fairgrounds, these efforts extend into opportunities for people of all ages to pursue or continue their education,” said Condoianis.

Events during the Fair such as Farm and Fork University and I Spy Texas serve as educational opportunities for fairgoers. With the goal of promoting all things Texan, fairgoers can learn about the history and lasting importance of Texas agriculture. In addition, the Big Tex Business Masterclass is a dynamic educational series for small business owners and entrepreneurs in the food and beverage industry produced by the State Fair. This program provides participants with hands-on experience, mentoring opportunities, and informative business presentations from professionals within the industry.

Presiding over the Fair’s 277 acres stands Big Tex: arguably Texas’ most beloved icon and the epitome of Texas hospitality. The Fair has changed and made strides since its beginnings in 1886, but what remains is a space for fun, memories, family, and community. The 2024 State Fair of Texas opens September 27 and runs through October 20, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit bigtex.com.