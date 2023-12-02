13th Annual Texas Christkindl Market, November 24–December 23, 2023

One of the must-visit attractions during the Christmas season in Arlington is the 13th Annual Texas Christkindl Market. This traditional European-style market brings the charm of German Christmas markets right to your doorstep. As you stroll through the market, you’ll be immersed in a world of twinkling lights, enchanting decorations, and the aroma of delicious food. From unique handcrafted gifts to mouthwatering treats, there’s something for everyone in the family to enjoy.

Upon entering the Texas Christkindl Market, you’ll be greeted by the sight of beautifully decorated custom wooden huts, each offering a unique treasure waiting to be discovered. The market is a haven for those seeking one-of-a-kind gifts, with artisans showcasing their craftsmanship in intricate woodwork, delicate ceramics, and stunning jewelry. Whether you’re searching for a special present for a loved one or simply want to treat yourself, the market’s diverse selection of unique, one-of-a kind gifts from all over the world—from the Black Forest of Germany to the mountains of South America—are sure to impress.

As you meander through the market, the tantalizing aroma of traditional German cuisine wafts through the air, tempting your taste buds. Indulge in a mouthwatering bratwurst, grilled to perfection, and served with sauerkraut and mustard. And no visit to the Texas Christkindl Market would be complete without savoring a steaming cup of Glühwein, a traditional mulled wine that warms you from the inside out.

While exploring the market, you’ll be serenaded by the joyful sounds of carolers and musicians, spreading holiday cheer with their melodic voices and festive tunes. Take a moment to pause and listen as their harmonies fill the air, transporting you to a world of merriment and joy. The live performances add an extra layer of enchantment to the already magical atmosphere of the market.

Children will delight in the various activities and attractions designed just for them; there’s no shortage of entertainment to keep the little ones engaged and excited. They can also visit Santa Claus himself, sharing their Christmas wishes and capturing a precious moment with the jolly old man in red.

As the sun sets and darkness blankets the market, the twinkling lights create a mesmerizing spectacle. The custom wooden huts radiate a warm and inviting glow, beckoning you to explore further. The atmosphere becomes even more enchanting at night, as if you’ve stepped into a winter wonderland where it snows every day, right in the heart of Arlington!

The Texas Christkindl Market is not just a shopping destination; it’s an experience that captures the spirit of Christmas and brings people together. Whether you’re seeking unique gifts, indulging in delectable treats, or simply immersing yourself in the festive atmosphere, this market offers something for everyone. So, gather your loved ones and make your way to the Texas Christkindl Market, where holiday magic awaits.

When: Nov. 24–Dec. 23, 2023; 11 a.m.–8 p.m. daily

Where: North Plaza outside Globe Life Field; 1650 E Randol Mill Rd. Arlington, TX 76011

Cost: FREE ADMISSION!

For more information, visit www.txchristkindlmarket.com.

All images courtesy of Cara Campbell and Arlington Convention & Visitors Bureau