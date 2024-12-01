23rd Annual Christmas in the Stockyards

Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. | Parade 4 p.m.

Christmas in the Stockyards is a “Western Wonderland” that delights locals and visitors alike, year after year. The official Christmas in the Stockyards kick-off is Saturday, December 7, starting at 10 a.m., and is not to be missed! First up is photos with Cowboy Santa and Mrs. Claus and storytime in Santa’s Holiday Barn, generously provided by Rafter P Construction and JAG Metals. You’re invited to “Giddy Up & Glide” around the Stockyards Rodeo Rink, too! The annual holiday centerpiece delivers a magical ice skating experience in a beautifully covered rink, complete with chandeliers, holiday lights, and country music. Six 90-minute sessions will be available on Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1, 3, 5, 7, and 9 p.m. Children ages three and up are $20 and adults are $25, skate rental included. The rink also features delicious food, a full bar, fire pits, and picnic seating. The annual Christmas Parade along Exchange Ave. follows the 4 p.m. Fort Worth Herd Cattle Drive, and it’s hard to contain the excitement. There’s nothing quite like cheering on Cowboy Santa, floats, and mounted Christmas revelers to get in the spirit of the season! Meanwhile, it’s a holiday double-header in Cowtown Coliseum. Merrymakers can catch the Stockyards Championship Rodeo at 1:30 p.m. (adults $35+, kids half-price), or grab a ticket to the Ultimate Bullfighters World Finals at 7:30 p.m. ($20+). No matter your choice, every seat in the legendary facility is great. Of course, no Stockyards celebration is complete without the favorite Old West comedy gunfight shows, Chuckwagon cowboy poetry readings, armadillo races, cow milking contests, roll-o-ropers, and face painting. Best of all, these family events are free throughout the day. Rounding out the day is Grapevine Vintage Railroad’s “Trinity River Christmas Train.” The historic train departs Stockyards Station at 3, 5, and 7 p.m. for an exciting 45-minute round trip excursion past downtown Fort Worth to Trinity Park and back. A very special thanks to sponsors American Hat Co., Hank FM, JAG Metals, Pendleton Whisky, Rafter P Construction, Ranch FM, and the Stockyards Business Association.

All images courtesy of Stockyards Heritage Development Co.