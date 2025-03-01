 Skip to main content
Stockyards Spring Breakaway

Featuring Cowtown Goes Green, Championship Rodeos, Junior Bull Riding, PBR Showcases, and Ultimate Bullfighters!

Lindsay DiCamillo—Last Take Photography

With a performance lineup to fit any vacation schedule, Cowtown Coliseum comes alive with nonstop action March 1-30. There are Stockyards Championship Rodeos every Friday and Saturday night at 7:30 p.m., and weekend matinees March 9, 15, 16, 22, 29, and 30 at 1:30 p.m. New this year are Junior Bull Riding and  Mutton Busting, where top junior athletes let loose March 14, 12-4 p.m. For fans of bull riding, PBR Stockyards Showcases are on March 6, 13, 20, and 27 at 7:30 p.m. Last, Ultimate Bullfighters will be in the house March 2 and 23 at 2:30 p.m.

If you’re looking for the perfect atmosphere to watch the American Athletic Conference Basketball Championships March 8-16, the Stockyards has you covered. Fans can pull up a picnic table on the lawns and cheer on the tournament games, aired outdoors on big screens daily.

It wouldn’t be spring break without Cowtown Goes Green and an Irish holiday celebration like no other. Enjoy armadillo races, cow milking, roll-o-ropers, folk dancing, Irish music, face painting, and more on Saturday, March 15, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Best of all is the spectacular street parade at 4 p.m., immediately following the Cattle Drive. It’s a can’t-miss!

The party continues with a “Luck O’ The Stockyards” kegger March 16 and 17, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Revelers can enjoy $5 green Michelob Ultra 16oz drafts, games, giveaways, and music all day!

Lavender Pathways Photography

The Bassmaster Classic, America’s favorite freshwater fishing competition, docks in the Stockyards March 20-23. Visitors are invited to come enjoy events, exhibits, photo ops, and more.

Throughout the month, be sure to fuel your day al fresco by trying out the new Buckaroo Burger Grill, featuring smash burgers, gourmet dogs, and spicy sausage meals, and the delicious concoctions chilled to perfection at the RANCH2O Cocktail Bar, conveniently located on the E. Exchange Ave. lawns.

In general, no visit to the Stockyards is complete without experiencing family favorites like the Fort Worth Herd Cattle Drive and behind-the-scenes “Herd Experience,” Grapevine Vintage Railroad‘s Trinity River Train Excursion, Old West comedy gunfight shows, the  Cowtown Cattlepen Maze, historic tours, Mule Alley, and museums.

If you have trouble keeping up with Stockyards events, you can “Discover All the Happenings” by downloading the new Fort Worth Stockyards app in the App Store or on Google Play.

To purchase rodeo tickets, visit cowtowncoliseum.com or use the Fort Worth Stockyards app.

A special thanks to Stockyards partners American Hat Company, Anheuser-Busch, Cowtown Coliseum, Fort Worth Sports Commission, Hank FM, Pendleton Whisky, PID 11, Ranch FM, and Stockyards Business Association.

Bailey Powell Aldrich

Bailey Powell Aldrich

A seventh generation Texan, Aldrich returned home to her roots in 2022 to work alongside her father, Keith, and take over the family business of publishing Fort Worth Key Magazine.

