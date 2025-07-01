Historic Fort Worth Stockyards

July 26, 2025

This month marks the 19th Annual National Day of the American Cowboy (NDAC) in the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District. The legendary community-wide celebration of cowboys and cowgirls takes place Saturday, July 26, and is presented by American Hat Co. and Pendleton Whisky.

This family-friendly roundup takes place 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and is filled with events, activities, and shows throughout the district, including Stockyards Station, Cowtown Coliseum, the Livestock Exchange Building lawns, Rodeo Plaza, and along Exchange Avenue. National Day of the American Cowboy gives everyone the opportunity to experience and appreciate Western culture at its finest.

Free Activities

Cowboy Celebration Parade

Armadillo races

Cowboy poetry

Riscky’s BBQ Rib Eating Contest

Cow milking

Roll-o-roping

Face painting

Fort Worth Herd Cattle Drive 11:30 a.m. & 4 p.m.

Herd Experience

Legends of Texas Old West Comedy Shows

Live music

Ticketed Activities

Between celebrations, be sure to allow time to enjoy a meal at one of the 46 Stockyards restaurants and bars and shop for Western wear at more than 50 businesses. For overnight stays, consider one of the five convenient hotels within walking distance of the action.

For a complete listing of events and attractions, download the free Fort Worth Stockyards app, an easy-to-use mobile guide available in the App Store and on Google Play. You can choose parking, reserve a table, get tickets, find events, book a room, and plan your day all in one handy place.

National Day of the American Cowboy would not be possible without the support of Fort Worth Stockyards Inc., Stockyards Business Association, Visit Fort Worth, Stockyards Heritage Development Co., Cowtown Coliseum, Hank FM and Ranch FM, American Hat Co., and Pendleton Whisky.

For more information, please visit fortworthstockyards.com.