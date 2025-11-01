Visit the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth and experience art from the 1940s to the present in the heart of the Cultural District, the creative center of the city. The Modern resides in an elegant concrete, glass, and steel building designed by the renowned Japanese architect Tadao Ando. In addition to soaring, light-filled gallery space and beautifully landscaped grounds with outdoor sculptures, the museum experience offers a unique gift shop and elegant restaurant. Café Modern provides warm hospitality, creative cuisine, and seasonal menus rooted in Texas ingredients. The menus feature comfort food with global influences and a beverage program showcasing local spirits. Café Modern offers seating indoors and on the expansive outdoor terrace overlooking the reflecting pond.

Founded in 1892, the Modern is the oldest museum in Texas. Today, the museum strives to connect audiences of all ages and backgrounds with the most compelling art and ideas of our time. Showcasing the work of historically significant, mid-career, and emerging artists, the Modern is known for its evolving collection, which is international in scope. The museum’s holdings include influential artists from Pablo Picasso, Philip Guston, Anselm Kiefer, Martin Puryear, and Agnes Martin to Mark Bradford, Teresita Fernández, Wangechi Mutu, and KAWS.

Now on view, Jenny Saville: The Anatomy of Painting is the first major museum exhibition in the United States dedicated to the artist’s work. The Modern is the only US venue for the exhibition. Bringing together 50 works spanning more than three decades of Saville’s career, this broadly chronological presentation includes early charcoal drawings, the monumental nudes that launched her to international acclaim in 1992, and new portraits created for the 21st century.

Jenny Saville is widely recognized as one of the most influential painters of her generation. She rose to prominence in the early 1990s following her acclaimed degree show at the Glasgow School of Art and has since played a central role in the resurgence of figurative painting. Known for her monumental depictions of the human body, her work is characterized by its visceral, physical intensity. Layers of thick oil paint build up to form bodies that appear simultaneously fragile and powerful, abstract and precise. Her paintings reflect a deep engagement with the act of painting itself, an energetic and bodily process that connects her to both historical and contemporary art-making traditions.

Jenny Saville: The Anatomy of Painting is organized by the National Portrait Gallery, London, and presented by the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth.