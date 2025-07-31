Cowtown to Downtown on Trinity Metro

What do you get when you combine blue and orange? A convenient, affordable, and reliable way around Fort Worth’s most iconic destinations!

Trinity Metro’s Orange Line and Blue Line have you covered from the Historic Stockyards District to Downtown Fort Worth. There’s no need to battle traffic and parking in a rental car or use expensive rideshare apps while you’re here. Take advantage of both bus lines and get comfortable, car-free access to all the best parts of Fort Worth!

Orange Line

Trinity Metro’s Orange Line runs seven days a week, every 15 minutes, from 5 a.m.-1 a.m. Ride between the Historic Stockyards District and Downtown Fort Worth with key stops at TEXRail North Side Station, Fort Worth Central Station, and the Fort Worth Convention Center.

The Orange Line gets you in the Western mood as soon as you board. The bright orange buses feature classic Stockyards scenes like barrel racing horses, honky-tonk line dancing, and a drover and longhorns, representing the famous twice-daily cattle drive you can watch in the Historic District. With brown leather and cowhide printed seats, wood-like flooring, and blue-sky ceilings, even the interior is straight out of the Stockyards!

Ride the Orange Line for just $2, or purchase a Trinity Metro Local One-Day Ticket for $4 and get unlimited rides between the Stockyards and downtown all day long. Download the GoPass app to easily plan trips, buy tickets, and track buses in real time right from your phone. Once you board the bus, just scan your ticket barcode at the fare box and go.

Blue Line

Once you hop off the Orange Line in Downtown Fort Worth, your car-free coverage doesn’t stop there. The new Trinity Metro Blue Line is a completely FREE circulator that loops around downtown seven days a week, every seven minutes, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. The Blue Line is a perfect travel option for locals, commuters, and visitors to quickly access all Downtown Fort Worth has to offer—shops, restaurants, hotels, bars, and more.

Ride to key attractions like the Fort Worth Convention Center, the Fort Worth Water Gardens, and Sundance Square. You can also connect to Fort Worth Central Station and Fort Worth T&P Station for even more seamless travel options around the city.

Just look for the bright blue buses featuring iconic Downtown Fort Worth landmarks like Sundance Square and the Bass Performance Hall angels. Plus, seats inside the bus are complete with designs from a local Fort Worth artist. Hop on and hop off at any Blue Line stop for free, no ticket needed.

Orange Line and Blue Line buses are easy to use and easy to spot, so you always know you’re on the right bus. Trinity Metro’s new color-coded lines make it easy to ride confidently and create a fun new transit experience for visitors and locals alike.

Combine the Orange Line and Blue Line to get the most out of your time in Fort Worth! Ready to ride? Find Orange Line and Blue Line maps and schedules and plan your trip now at ridetrinitymetro.org.

