Cowtown Coliseum | Home to Fort Worth’s Favorite Weekly Rodeo & Western Events

Nestled in the heart of the Fort Worth Stockyards, Cowtown Coliseum stands as a living testament to the city’s deep-rooted cowboy heritage and vibrant Western culture. Built in 1908, this iconic venue has long been a beacon for rodeo enthusiasts, history buffs, and tourists seeking an authentic Texas experience.

With over 260 ticketed events planned for 2025, including the highly anticipated PBR World Finals: Unleash the Beast Eliminations (May 8-11) and Ride for Redemption (May 14-15), this award-winning venue guarantees nonstop excitement.

Today, Cowtown Coliseum continues to host a variety of events that capture the essence of the Old West while embracing modern entertainment trends. Visitors can experience thrilling rodeo action, bull riding competitions, and equestrian showcases. In addition to sporting events, the coliseum also welcomes live concerts and corporate gatherings, making it a versatile venue for all occasions.

One of the biggest attractions at Cowtown Coliseum is the Fort Worth Stockyards Championship Rodeo, held every weekend. Featuring top cowboys and cowgirls from across the country, the rodeo offers edge-of-your-seat action with events like bull riding, barrel racing, and team roping. Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a seasoned rodeo fan, the excitement in the arena is palpable.

Perfect for families, large group gatherings, or an elevated entertainment experience, the venue provides kids’ discounts, premium seating options, and a lively atmosphere that captures the essence of the Old West.

Discover why Cowtown Coliseum is a must-visit destination and make unforgettable memories with every visit. Your next adventure awaits! Check out the list of events this month or scan the QR code to see what else we have in store for 2025!