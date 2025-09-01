Big Tex, Big Fun

The State Fair of Texas Is the Ultimate Lone Star Experience

There’s no better way to celebrate the spirit of the Lone Star State than with a trip to the State Fair of Texas. Held each fall at historic Fair Park in Dallas, the Fair is more than just a tradition—it’s a full-blown, larger-than-life experience that captures everything uniquely Texan: the food, the music, the culture, and the unmistakable hospitality.

This year, from September 26 through October 19, 2025, more than two million guests are expected to pass through the gates, all greeted by the legendary Big Tex, the 55-foot-tall cowboy who’s been welcoming visitors since 1952 with his booming “Howdy, folks!” That warm greeting sets the tone for what’s to come—a whirlwind of sights, sounds, and flavors.

At its heart, the State Fair of Texas is a celebration of community. From the Texas Auto Show, where you can preview the latest vehicles, to the Livestock and Agriculture Competitions that spotlight the state’s farming heritage, the Fair pays tribute to both innovation and tradition. And of course, the Midway, packed with more than 70 rides and games, provides nonstop thrills for all ages.

Perhaps the most unforgettable part of the Fair is the food. It’s world-famous for a reason—where else can you find deep-fried butter, Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs, and pickle pizza all in one place? Each year, new culinary creations debut as part of the Big Tex Choice Awards, a friendly (and delicious) competition that draws national attention.

Music lovers are in for a treat, too. The Fair’s live music series features more than 100 performances throughout the 24-day event and, best of all, every concert is included with admission. From country and Tejano to rock and R&B, the lineup highlights both local talent and big-name acts.

Whether you’re a first-timer or a seasoned Fairgoer, the State Fair of Texas offers a slice of everything that makes this state special. It’s where families make memories, where traditions are honored, and where Texans—by birth or by spirit—come together to celebrate who they are.

So, grab your boots, bring your appetite, and get ready for a Texas-sized adventure you won’t forget. The State Fair of Texas is calling, and Big Tex is waiting!

Copy and images c/o State Fair of Texas