Cowtown Goes Green & Spring Breakaway!

25th Anniversary of Cowtown Goes Green

It’s an Irish Western celebration like no other. Enjoy a spectacular street parade, folk dancing, Irish music, St Paddy’s bar crawl, armadillo races, cow milking, roll-o-ropers, face painting, green beer, and giveaways Saturday, March 14, 10 a.m.–8 p.m. Parade 4 p.m.

The party continues through Tuesday with a “Luck O’ The Stockyards” kegger March 17 from 11 a.m.–7 p.m., featuring $5 green Busch Light 16 oz drafts plus games and giveaways!

Championship Rodeos, PBR Bull Riding & Ultimate Bullfighters!

Cowtown Coliseum comes alive with nonstop action March 1–30 with a performance lineup that fits any spring break schedule. There are Stockyards Championship Rodeos March 6, 7, 8, 13, 14, 22, 27, and 28 and, new this year, the Resistol Rookie Roundup, March 20–21. Thursday nights feature the PBR Stockyards Showcase bull riding series, March 5, 12, 19, and 26, and the high-flying Ultimate Bullfighters Bull Games are on Sunday, March 1, 15, and 29.

Exciting Western Attractions

No visit to the Stockyards is complete without experiencing family favorites like the Fort Worth Herd Cattle Drive and Herd Experience, Grapevine Vintage Railroad Trinity River Excursion, Mule Alley and Stockyards Station, Old West Comedy Shows, Cattle Pen Maze, historic tours, Stockyards Stables, Texas Trail of Fame, and John Wayne: An American Experience. If you get tired, take a break in the Cool Corral located on E. Exchange Ave.

Delicious Food & Drink

Be sure to fuel your day al fresco by trying out the new Buckaroo Burger Grill featuring smash burgers, gourmet dogs, and quesadillas. To quench your thirst, try The Pendleton Whisky Bar, RANCH2O Cocktail Bar, and Busch Light Bar, all conveniently located on E. Exchange Ave.

Get the most out of your visit with the new Fort Worth Stockyards App available for free on the App Store or in Google Play.

To purchase Cowtown Coliseum rodeo tickets, go to cowtowncoliseum.com or use the Fort Worth Stockyards App.

A special thanks to Stockyards partners Cowtown Coliseum, The Ranch FM, Stockyards Business Association, Fort Worth Stockyards Inc., Hank FM, Public Improvement District 11, American Hat Co., Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center—Fort Worth, Pendleton Whisky, and Busch Light.

Feature & images c/o Stockyards Heritage Development Co.