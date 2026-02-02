Cowtown Coliseum Continues to Lead the Way in Western Sports

Nestled in the heart of the Historic Fort Worth Stockyards, Cowtown Coliseum remains the premier destination for Western entertainment in the Dallas–Fort Worth area and a cornerstone of authentic Texas culture. As we look ahead in 2026, the iconic venue continues to build on its momentum with a full calendar of ticketed events and unforgettable experiences for guests of all ages such as PBR World Finals, Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo, and more.

Cowtown Coliseum is proud to preserve the rich history and charm of the building while continuing to invest in thoughtful upgrades that enhance comfort, accessibility, and the overall guest experience. These ongoing improvements ensure the venue honors its legacy while evolving to meet the expectations of today’s audiences.

Fans can continue to enjoy weekly favorites like the PBR Stockyards Showcase every Thursday, the legendary Stockyards Championship Rodeo every Friday and Saturday, and rotating Sunday matinee events like Ultimate Bull Fighters–Bull Games! In addition, exciting new programming is on the horizon, including a brand-new weekday daytime show set to be announced soon bringing even more action and entertainment to the heart of the Stockyards.

Whether you’re planning a family outing, hosting a group event, or seeking a premium Western experience, Cowtown Coliseum offers kids’ discounts, upgraded seating options, and an electric atmosphere that brings the Old West to life. To discover what’s happening this month and what’s in store for 2026, visit cowtowncoliseum.com—your next adventure awaits!