24th Annual Christmas in the Stockyards

Saturday, December 6, 10 a.m.–8 p.m.

Parade 4 p.m.

Ride Into A “Western Wonderland”

The historic Fort Worth Stockyards kick off the holidays on Saturday, December 6! The celebration features photos with Cowboy Santa, story time with Mrs. Claus in Santa’s Holiday Workshop, and a jolly Christmas parade following the world-famous Fort Worth Herd cattle drive.

“Giddy Up & Glide” at the Rodeo Rink

This annual holiday centerpiece presented by Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center offers endless ice skating on a beautifully covered rink complete with chandeliers, holiday lights, and country music. Six 90-minute sessions will be available Saturday at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m., and 9 p.m. Kids 12 and under are $20 and adults are $25, skate rentals included. The rink also features delicious food, a full bar, cozy fire pits, and picnic seating.

Meanwhile, it’s a holiday double-header at Cowtown Coliseum. The day starts with the Stockyards Championship Rodeo at 1:30 p.m. with adult tickets starting at $41. Then, take the thrills into the evening with the Ultimate Bullfighters World Finals at 7:30 p.m., with adult tickets starting at $26.

No “Western Wonderland” celebration is complete without the Stockyards favorite Legends of Texas Old West Comedy Shows, Chuck Wagon Cowboy Poetry, armadillo races, cow milking contests, roll-o-roper, and face painting. All these family events are free throughout the day.

A very special thanks to Stockyards sponsors Jag Metals, Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center, Hank FM and Ranch FM, Stockyards Business Association, American Hat Co., Busch Light, and Pendleton Whisky.

For more information, go to fortworthstockyards.com or download the free Fort Worth Stockyards App in the Apple Store or on Google Play.

In addition to Christmas in the Stockyards December 6, the Rodeo Rink is open for ice skating daily November 18, 2025–January 4, 2026!

Feature and images c/o Stockyards Heritage Development Co.